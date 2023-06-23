Manly Sea Eagles youngster Latu Fainu has reportedly been given permission to leave and negotiate with rival clubs.

At the age of 16, Fainu signed a four-year contract with the club, which put him on track to become the highest-earning teenager in rugby league history.

He is currently one of the most talented and promising young five-eighths and played a major role in leading Manly to become the Harold Matthews Cup premiers in 2021. In which he was named the Player of the Series.

Fainu is currently progressing well through the junior grades, however, News Corp reports he has been granted permission to move on at the end of the season due to salary cap issues.

His departure could also see his brother Samuela Fainu be moved on too. Samuela has 12 months left on his contract, but the brothers have always wanted to play alongside each other on the same team.

Unlike his brother Latu, Samuela is an aggressive forward, primarily playing in the front row. He joined the Sea Eagles at the age of 14, has played five NRL games and achieved representative honours for the NSW U19s side last year.

News Corp understands that Wests Tigers have emerged as the favourite to pick up the brothers. This is due to the club having Sione Fainu on their roster- the prop joined midway through last season from Manly.

The Fainu family also remain close to Scott Fulton. Fulton was awarded the head of recruitment role at the club a couple of months ago.

The newly formed Dolphins have also been linked to the two Fainu brothers, Latu and Samuela.