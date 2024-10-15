The Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly made a call on the future of winger Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega as he remains uncontracted for next season.

One of only three players who remain uncontracted at the Sea Eagles for 2025, the powerful winger has shown that he is a handy player to have on the roster if the likes of Tommy Talau, Lehi Hopoate, Jason Saab, Reuben Garrick, and others go down with injuries.

He has become even more valuable to the team after reports emerged that fellow outside back Jaxson Paulo is set to be included in a player swap deal with the North Queensland Cowboys.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Vaega has inked a one-year contract extension with the club that will keep him there until the end of the 2025 NRL season and will provide depth in the outside backs.

This comes after he played three matches for the club this season against the Eels, Broncos and Storm, adding to his tally of 12 career appearances.

A handy back-up outside back to have, in these showings, he scored one try, made three line-breaks and 18 tackles and averaged 146 running metres per match.

The impending confirmation of Vaega's contract means the Manly Sea Eagles will have one vacant spot left in their Top 30 roster as Corey Waddell has also reportedly inked a three-year extension, and Michael Chee-Kam has been signed on a development contract from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Embed from Getty Images

Manly Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Tom Trbojevic

2. Tommy Talau

3. Tolutau Koula

4. Reuben Garrick

5. Jason Saab

6. Luke Brooks

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Taniela Paseka

9. Lachlan Croker

10. Toafofoa Sipley

11. Haumole Olakau'atu

12. Ben Trbojevic

13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange

14. Jake Simpkin

15. Josh Aloiai

16. Nathan Brown

17. Ethan Bullemor

Rest of squad

18. Ben Condon

19. Clayton Faulalo

20. Aitasi James

21. Dean Matterson

22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

23. Jaxson Paulo

24. Joey Walsh

25. Aaron Schoupp

26. Jake Arthur

27. Jazz Tevaga

28. Corey Waddell (reported)

29. Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega (reported)

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Lehi Hopoate

2. Caleb Navale

3. Michael Chee-Kam (reported)