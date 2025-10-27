The Manly Sea Eagles have continued their coaching overhaul, despite keeping Anthony Seibold at the helm.\nThe Daily Telegraph have reported on the appointment of former NRL half Brett Kimmorley, who will take charge of the club's NSW Cup side next season.\nKimmorley, who played 26 games for the Northern Eagles during his first-grade career, most recently coached the Wests Tigers NRLW side and previously served as interim NRL head coach following Michael Maguire's departure.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_118922" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 12: Tigers interim coach Brett Kimmorley looks on during the round 14 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Manly Sea Eagles at Campbelltown Stadium, on June 12, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nHe returns to Brookvale Oval, now 4 Pines Park, as part of Anthony Seibold's revamped coaching team, which already includes club legend Kieran Foran, set to begin as an assistant coach once his New Zealand commitments at the Pacific Championships conclude.\nThe coaching changes in Manly have been made with the hope of elevating the club back to a successful position, which in turn would extend Seibold's tenure with the club, after a rocky 2025 campaign.\nKimmorley announced in September that he would step away from his Tigers NRLW role after a difficult season, and now resumes his coaching career with the Sea Eagles under Seibold's new structure.