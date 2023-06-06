The Manly Sea Eagles have provided an injury update on five of their stars ahead of Friday's night clash against the Warriors.

After being ruled out of State of Origin, Jake Trbojevic is progressing well after suffering a calf injury against the Raiders three weeks ago.

Although he hasn't returned to full-contact training, the forward has returned to control running on the field.

His brother Ben is also progressing well from a hamstring injury. Suffering a grade 2 hamstring injury in the same match against the Raiders, the utility is advancing to return, however, the club have not notified a return date yet.

Veteran Aaron Woods (wrist fracture) has returned to non-contact team training this week and is expected to play next week as planned.

The same goes for Kelma Tuilagi. The former Tiger should be fit to play in the next couple of weeks as he heals from a facial fracture.

However, it is not all good news from the Manly camp, as Brad Parker is set to be out for the next four to six weeks. Parker suffered a fractured elbow against the Knights in Round 13.