Manly Sea Eagles forward Martin Taupau has reportedly requested an immediate release from the club to take up an offer with a rival club before the August 1 transfer deadline.

Taupau has fallen somewhat out of favour with the Sea Eagles in recent times, playing a majority of games from the bench in Des Hasler's side.

The forward, who is off-contract at the end of the season, is believed to have been told he hasn't got a future on the Northern Beaches from next year as the club prioritise young talent including Taniela Paseka, Toafofoa Sipley, Sean Keppie and Ethan Bullemor among others who are making their way into first grade.

Taupau, while still part of Manly's 17, has reportedly had few bites for a contract into next year, but the veteran has now requested an immediate release according to The Daily Telegraph, who are reporting he could link up with the Parramatta Eels for the remainder of the year, and possibly be on a deal which stretches into next year.

The August 1 deadline is just days away, with Monday the final day for players to possibly swap clubs this season.

It's understood the Eels have room in the salary cap remaining for this season, and were reportedly in discussions over possibly bringing Matt Lodge to the club as they look to add another player to their engine room, with the out of favour Nathan Brown falling by the wayside and both Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Junior Paulo looking for extra support.

The 32-year-old would prove a handy pick up for the Eels given their outgoing list of middle forwards includes Marata Niukore, Ray Stone and Oregon Kaufusi at the end of the season, while Isaiah Papali'i will also leave for the Wests Tigers.