Few clubs have generated as much media buzz as the Manly Sea Eagles over the last 12 months, with key departures and Anthony Seibold's coaching future under the microscope.

With the Northern Beaches-based club copping flak for much of the 2025 season, the playing group would be forgiven for buckling under pressure.

However, according to Sea Eagles edge Aaron Schoupp, the constant criticisms of the club are yet to dismantle what head coach Anthony Seibold is building in Manly.

“We just keep on business as usual,” Schoupp told Zero Tackle when asked how the players handle media criticism.

“We've got a pretty tight squad, and that outside noise doesn't really affect the boys too much.

“You just sort of focus on your job and role.”

He acknowledged that playing for a club like Manly is bound to come with high standards, but he welcomes it with open arms.

“Obviously coming from a big foundation club there's a bit of an expectation, so there's always going to be that noise around,” he said.

Schoupp then went on to throw support behind Seibold, a coach who has copped a fair whack from fans since joining the Sea Eagles in 2023.

“My experience with ‘Seibs' has been nothing but enjoyable — I have a good relationship with him,” Schoupp said of his coach.

“Obviously my time at Manly has sort of been injury-riddled and hasn't really gone the way I was hoping, but he's been really good for me, more as a person than as a player and just backs me as a person and my strengths.”

The 24-year-old believes the scrutiny against Seibold is unwarranted.

“I think he cops a bit of unfair criticism from everyone,” he continued.

“Outside in, he's a really good bloke.

“There's definitely no disorientation [between] the playing group and ‘Seibs'.“

Seibold was rumoured to be on the chopping block in 2025 but will remain as head coach to start this season, and with players backing him all the way, he may not be going anywhere anytime soon.