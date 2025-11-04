The Manly Sea Eagles have kicked off the November free agency period in dramatic fashion, undergoing changes from the top as opposed to within their playing roster as they look to return to finals in 2026.

Chief Executive Officer Tony Mestrov has officially informed the club of his resignation, ending a three-year tenure at the helm of the Northern Beaches outfit.

Mestrov will remain in his role until December 19 as part of a transition process, with the club confirming the news in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Chairman Scott Penn praised Mestrov's contribution since his appointment in 2022, describing his leadership as transformational for the club's off-field operations.

“Tony has been CEO for just over three years and I can say that the club is on a much stronger footing than when he started,” Penn said in a club statement.

“Tony has overseen the successful growth of commercial revenues, memberships and ticket sales, while at the same time helping to transform the culture of our office teams.”

Penn thanked Mestrov for his dedication and legacy contribution, wishing him well in his next venture.

In a farewell message, Mestrov reflected on his time leading the club, acknowledging both pride and mixed emotions in stepping away.

“After a three-year term, there are mixed feelings in departing Manly… I am proud of the business transformation delivered by a hard-working team that I had the pleasure to lead,” he said.

“I believe the club is well positioned for future success, on and off the field, and can build upon the foundations that are now in place.”

He also extended gratitude to the Sea Eagles' staff, players, and fans for their commitment and support throughout his tenure.

Mestrov's departure follows one of the most turbulent administrative periods in the Sea Eagles' recent history, marked by high-profile contract negotiations and public tension between senior players and club management.

Over the past 12 months, the Sea Eagles navigated contract sagas involving Daly Cherry-Evans, Tom Trbojevic and Reuben Garrick, with Cherry-Evans' contract standoff famously spilling onto live television.

Despite the challenges, Mestrov oversaw the re-signing of Trbojevic through to 2027 and stabilised several key commercial pillars during his time in charge.

Attention has already turned to potential successors, with NRL head of integrity Jason King, a former Sea Eagles prop and respected administrator, considered a leading contender to take over, according to the Daily Telegraph.

King was reportedly shortlisted for the CEO position three years ago before Mestrov's appointment and is now viewed as a strong candidate to guide the club into its next phase.