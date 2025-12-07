The Wests Tigers are bracing for another major shake-up, with Manly chief executive Tony Mestrov expected to take charge of the embattled club as early as Monday, replacing Shane Richardson in the top job.

Mestrov will formally step down from his role at the Sea Eagles on December 19, but club sources indicate he will begin transitioning into the Tigers immediately.

What began as a plan for an interim appointment is now understood to be shifting towards a permanent role, as the joint venture attempts to stabilise its fractured front office.

Richardson and the Tigers are locked in tense negotiations over a termination payout, with the long-time administrator seeking a seven-figure settlement.

Talks have reportedly become “nasty,” with both parties entrenched as the situation deteriorates further.

The NRL Integrity Unit is also investigating allegations relating to Richardson's conduct at the club, including concerns raised about two members of Richardson's family being employed by the Tigers and club money paid to Enrichd, a marketing and consultancy firm he part-owns with his son, Brent.

Richardson has denied any wrongdoing.

The saga comes on the back of a dramatic week in which former chairman Barry O'Farrell and three independent directors were removed, as the Wests faction wrestled back control of the joint venture from the Balmain side.

There is growing speculation that senior figures at the club failed to keep key financial stakeholders, including the Holman Barnes Group, who bankroll much of the operation, adequately informed about internal decisions, further inflaming tensions.

Mestrov will arrive at Concord without even knowing who his chairman will be, highlighting the level of instability he is stepping into.