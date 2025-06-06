The NRL's newest expansion team, the Perth Bears, has confirmed its maiden head coach as it prepares to enter the competition in 2027.

While there were several candidates in the running for the head coaching job, it has been confirmed that current Australian Kangaroos and former QLD Maroons coach Mal Meninga will take over the head coaching reigns.

In accepting the job, he confirmed that he will no longer coach the Kangaroos.

“Personally, this is one of the most exciting challenges of my career, to have the opportunity to take our great game back to Western Australia to start a new team and to bring with it a much-loved rugby league community and heritage brand in the Bears,” Meninga said.

“It's a great privilege and responsibility I've been given to be one of the leaders in the formation of the club and I'm looking forward getting to stuck into the work that needs to be done to deliver a team that represents WA and is competitive from day one.”

In securing Meninga as their head coach, the Bears' attention will now be focused on completing their coaching staff.

NSW Blues and Sydney Roosters assistant coach Matt King has emerged as a potential option in recent weeks to work under Meninga.

Since retiring in 2013, King was a member of the South Sydney Rabbitohs coaching staff between 2014-16 before making the switch to the Roosters, which has seen him learn under Trent Robinson.

He was also appointed as an assistant for Lebanon for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) and has been on the Blues coaching staff since 2023.

“We're extremely honoured that Mal has signed on to become the inaugural coach of the Perth Bears,” Perth Bears CEO Anthony De Ceglie added.

“Mal is not just an Immortal of the NRL but an immortal of the Australian sporting landscape.

“He is an icon whose leadership qualities such as courage, honesty and hard work are rightly renowned across the country and make him the perfect coach to build a brand new team from the ground up.

“I'm sure NRL fans in Perth and in North Sydney will join me in welcoming him with open arms.”