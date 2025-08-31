The Brisbane Broncos will finish in fourth spot with a win over the Melbourne Storm next weekend after a high-scoring victory over the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville.

Despite playing without first-choice halves Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam over the last three weeks, the Broncos have strung consecutive wins together over the Dolphins, Newcastle Knights and now Cowboys, with their attack seemingly not missing a beat during that period.

Maguire's side will likely welcome back Reynolds for the first week of the finals, after he was named in the reserves this week but had to abandon the trip north following a new minor hamstring issue in training.

Ben Hunt and Billy Walters continued to lead the side around against the Cowboys though while Reece Walsh and Payne Haas starred throughout the contest.

Walsh's form has been scintillating in recent weeks, with the loss of Reynolds and Mam at the same time seeming to allow the Queensland representative's form to go to a new level.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Maguire said Walsh's form came as a result of the entire team putting in for each other, while the coach also acknowledged Walsh's own growing maturity.

“I think ‘Reecey' especially, over the last couple of months, his maturity around his game has changed from when I first started,” Maguire said.

“A lot has always been talked about with Reecey, but I think it's actually the way the team's going about things, just playing for each other and doing the little things.

“I think that's the most important part. We always talk about the effort, and if the team puts that in then individuals will find their way of playing at a higher level.”

The star fullback's form will need to continue for Brisbane if they are to clinch a top four spot, with a clash against the up and down Melbourne Storm next weekend at home.

A win, given their for and against advantage, will secure Brisbane fourth spot ahead of the New Zealand Warriors and Cronulla Sharks, while a loss could see them slip back to having to host one of the elimination finals.