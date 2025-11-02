Brisbane Broncos premiership coach Michael Maguire has revealed plans for captain Adam Reynoldsto join his coaching staff once the veteran playmaker hangs up the boots, a move that could one day see the champion skipper take charge of the Broncos himself.

Reynolds, who comes off contract at the end of 2026, hasn't ruled out playing into 2027, but Maguire is already determined to keep the 35-year-old's “title-winning knowledge” within the club once his playing days are done.

“I'd like ‘Reyno' to be part of our coaching staff,” Maguire told the Daily Telegraph.

“It all depends on Reyno's path and what he wants to achieve down the track, but I think Reyno can definitely be a head coach.

He admitted Reynolds' empathy and knowledge could elevate the Broncos for years to come, and has already seen his ability to improve his teammates as a captain.

“He has the great nature of being able to help people,” he said.

“He cares for his players, he knows the game inside-out, so in time he can move into coaching for sure.”

Maguire, who handed Reynolds his first-grade debut at South Sydney in 2012, believes the two-time premiership winner has the attributes to become an NRL head coach, possibly even at the Broncos.

“Coaching to playing is a lot different,” he said.

“There's a lot more that goes into coaching than most people see, but Reyno does have the attributes to do it.

“We will definitely be exploring that space.”

Maguire's current assistants, Ben Te'o, Trent Barrett and Matt Ballin, helped Brisbane break their 19-year premiership drought this season, and the coach sees Reynolds as the next key figure in Brisbane's long-term leadership structure.