The Brisbane Broncos are the best team in the NRL right now, and have been soaring without their halfback and captain, Adam Reynolds.

Reynolds has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for six weeks, with Ben Hunt filling in at halfback in the meantime.

While the club's first choice No. 7 has been out, Hunt has steered the side to five-straight wins, prompting the question: Are the Broncos better with Hunt at halfback?

Many fans and critics have called for Reynolds to be benched or even axed once fit; however, head coach Michael Maguire sees things differently.

“Adam is our captain,” Maguire told the Daily Telegraph.

“At this time of year, experience is so important."

Reynolds is the club's most experienced player in the finals, a fact that Maguire will not take for granted as the Broncos look to make their second Grand Final in three years.

“'Reyno' has been to many finals series and he has played in three grand finals," he said.

"He has won a premiership.

“At this time of the season, it's about making sure you are picking the right people in the right places, and Reyno definitely has the experience."

While Reynolds has declared himself fit for the prelim, Maguire admitted he will remain cautious.

“I will assess how Reyno is feeling,” he said.

“I have to have those conversations with him, and where he feels he is at.

“If he is up for selection, it's definitely a great place to be.”

If Reynolds does return, Hunt is likely to shift to five-eighth, or hooker if Ezra Mam also rejoins the side.