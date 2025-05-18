Martin Taupau has officially parted ways with the Brisbane Broncos after the veteran forward became embroiled in controversy for liking a social media post that criticised coach Michael Maguire's intense methods.

The club has now confirmed that Taupau's contract has been terminated, bringing his time in Brisbane to an abrupt end.

The fallout stems from a video shared by former NRL player Elijah Taylor, who played under Maguire at the Wests Tigers.

In the post, Taylor suggests that Maguire is emotionally volatile and physically demanding, citing “full contact” sessions and marathon days marked by excessive meetings.

Taupau's decision to like the video drew swift attention and prompted questions about internal tensions at Red Hill.

Taylor claimed that under Maguire, a win meant relief but a loss was “like going to a funeral,” and that players would often be “cooked” in the review sessions that followed.

He also said the demands of Maguire's schedule had affected his family life, describing the coaching style as all-consuming.

Taupau issued a statement expressing regret.

“I liked a video by Elijah Taylor talking about Michael Maguire's coaching methods. I regret this as it was not my intention to endorse the video. I removed the like immediately after.”

The 34-year-old played just once this season and was on the fringes of selection.

He joined the Broncos in 2023 under Kevin Walters and made 33 appearances across two seasons. His exit was confirmed by Maguire, who wished Taupau well but declined to offer further detail.

“The club is still working through a few things but that will be sorted out,” Maguire said of the terminated contract.

“I want everyone that moves on from the club to prosper from what they've experienced here.”