New Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire has unleashed more shake-ups than most new coaches would be comfortable with, and he's set for another, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Brendan Piakura was viewed as the successor to former Broncos backrower Kurt Capewell following his exit at the end of 2023. However, it seems that his new head coach has other plans in mind, with Jack Gosiewski turning heads this preseason.

The 30-year-old journeyman has struggled to cement a place in an NRL side throughout his nine-year career, which is why reports of Gosiewski securing a backrow spot alongside Jordan Riki have raised a lot of questions.

Nevertheless, Gosiewski has impressed Maguire throughout the Broncos preseason training camps, showcasing hard work and grit, qualities his new coach is known for admiring.

It has been reported that Gosiewski has spent the last few weeks training alongside five-eighth Ben Hunt and has created a formidable combination on the edge.

The Broncos backrower made his way to Red Hill in 2024, but only played six games before breaking his arm in Round 17, which inevitably ended his season.

He looks set to make an impressive comeback, however, showing off the talents that led to him making his NRL debut under the very same coach at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Gosiewski would be forgiven for taking it easy during the preseason, considering the 30-year-olds extensive injury history that only saw him play 28 games in four seasons. However, he seems determined to earn a starting spot for this Brisbane Broncos squad, at the expense of young gun Brendan Pikaura.

With Riki cemented on one edge for the Broncos and Gosiewski set to claim the other, Piakura has been left to scavenge for scraps. The rangey 22-year-old will be competing with the likes of Fletcher Baker, Xavier Willison, and Ben Te Kura, as he looks to claim a bench role in Maguire's side.

'Madge' has already made a plethora of big moves this preseason, which includes moving his vice captain Pat Carrigan to the front row, Kobe Hetherington to lock, and latest recruit Ben Hunt to five-eighth.

With such a barrage of changes coming to this Broncos side, every player will need to be on their A-game to secure their place in Michael Maguire's army.