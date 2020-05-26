Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has confirmed he spoke to Israel Folau several weeks ago but concedes there are no plans to lure him to the club.

The Sydney Morning Herald previously revealed Maguire had spoken to Folau, who is currently in France despite the Super League season being suspended due to COVID-19.

Maguire previously worked with Folau at the Melbourne Storm and stated it was not uncommon for him to speak with players he has previously coached.

“It wasn’t about coming here. It was about how he’s travelling.

“Any player of that calibre, our job is to look at all the players available.

“But at this present moment he’s not available. We also don’t have the money nor the space on our roster.

“I chatted to him about where his game is at, where the game is at here, but that’s where it was left.”He’s enjoying his footy, and as far as I know he’s looking to re-sign over there and continue with Catalans.

“I stay in contact with most of the players I’ve coached over the years, including the Kiwis boys. It’s nice they feel comfortable they can give me a call.”

Catalans coach Steve McNamara has publicly expressed his desire for Folau to remain at the club past his one-year deal with French media reporting that Folau will extend his deal.

This hasn’t stopped continued interest from NRL clubs however, who feel that if Folau reaches his best in France, it would only be a matter of time before Folau returns to Australia.

The NRL previously banned Folau from the league following repeated homophobic comments that ultimately cost him his Wallabies contract with Rugby Australia.