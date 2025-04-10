Michael Maguire has put any notion that 2025 is Adam Reynolds' last season as a Bronco to bed, insisting the 34-year-old is still part of his plans moving forward.

Reynolds is off contract at the end of the season, and while many thought he would retire once his deal finished up, it has been revealed that the 34-year-old has other plans, with his coach backing him.

The Brisbane Broncos are filled to the brim with stars, but Maguire has confirmed that although much of the club's salary is built around the likes of Reece Walsh, Payne Haas, and Pat Carrigan, there is still room for Reynolds should he want to play on.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It has never been my case of thinking that he retires. If you are playing well you keep on going," Maguire told the media.

"I want [to keep] everyone that is here, and we have got to work around that.

"Every club is going through various salary cap decisions, and we are no different. We have close conversations with all our players."

ADVERTISEMENT

While Reynolds has struggled with injury as he has gotten older, his impact when fit is undeniable. His coach has promised he has no concerns surrounding his skipper's age, admitting he admires the older players in the competition.

"The game has shown that the older boys are still doing great things."

There has been much talk around Reynolds' health and whether he can stay fit, but with the 293-game veteran playing at least 20 games for 10 of his 13 seasons, Maguire believes the concerns may be exaggerated.

"You are definitely right about Reyno with the myth [that he is injury prone]. Some time ago, people thought he was finished, and he has definitely proved that is not the case," Maguire said.

"Last year, he obviously faced a bit of adversity, but every player goes through it at some stage. He is getting close to his 300 in the next month, so that says a lot about where Reyno is at."

Many fans are concerned that the Brisbane Broncos may lose out on their young halves coming through in Coby Black and Jock Madden if they stick with Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt, but the premiership-winning coach assured doubters their time is coming.

"Coby is young, he is at the start and has the best seat in the house, same with Jock, when you are learning with [Reynolds and Hunt] in front of you," he said.

"I have a really big opinion of Jock. I had him a few years ago when he first progressed into playing NRL at the Wests Tigers, but when you have two players like that, you just become a sponge."

It seems Maguire is set on keeping the eldest halves pairing in the NRL intact, with all signs pointing towards a Reynolds extension in the coming months.