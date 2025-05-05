Brisbane Broncos playmaker Jock Madden has reportedly caught the interest of various teams in the Super League competition as his future in Red Hill continues to remain uncertain.

Told that he is free to leave if he finds a new home elsewhere, Madden's imminent departure comes as the Broncos look to free up some space in their salary cap after offering big-money contracts to the likes of Ben Hunt, Brendan Piakura, Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh.

This comes as multiple stars such as Blake Mozer, Kotoni Staggs, and Selwyn Cobbo will be off-contract at the end of next season, and they look to keep as many stars on their roster as possible.

The interesting revelation comes as he remains contracted with the Broncos to the end of the 2026 NRL season but has found himself down the pecking order due to the arrival of Origin and international representative Ben Hunt.

One could argue that teenage sensation Coby Black and reserve-grade veteran Josh Rogers may also be above him in the pecking order.

Previously linked with a move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, the management of Jock Madden has fielded interest from teams in the Super League competition, per News Corp.

It is understood that if Madden can find a better deal from another team, either in the NRL or Super League, the Broncos will not stand in his way, despite him being contracted until the end of the 2026 season.

Beginning his career with the Wests Tigers in 2021 under Michael Maguire, Madden was once considered one of the most talented young halves in the game, but has failed to find consistent game-time on the NRL field.

Over the past five seasons, he has only managed 32 first-grade appearances, but showed glimpses in 2024 when he was brought in as coverage for Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam.

However, an unfortunate hamstring injury during that year against the Penrith Panthers in Round 18 saw him ruled out for the remainder of the season, just as it looked like he was slowly progressing as a better player.