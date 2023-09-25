Powerful English front rower Luke Thompson is reportedly set to head back to the Super League in 2024.

According to publications based in both Australia and England, Thompson will confirm the decision to move back to England within the next couple of days.

Off-contract at the Canterbury Bulldogs, the move will bring an end to a miserable stint for the prop in Australia. While he started with promise during 2020 at the blue and white, the club were unable to pick up wins, and injuries for Thompson haven't helped in recent times.

A guaranteed starter when fit, Thompson has managed just 32 games since the start of the 2021 season, with only 4 in 2023. He didn't play his first NRL game this season until Round 24.

It had been speculated that a number of NRL clubs were still interested in becoming Thompson's new home, with the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Dragons under incoming coach Shane Flanagan among them. The Wests Tigers are also believed to have shown interest in Thompson.

But according to Yorkshire Live, Thompson's time in Australia is done and he will instead link up with one of a number of English Super League clubs.

The most likely of them at this stage appears to be the Wigan Warriors, where he could sign a contract lasting as long as the next four seasons.

That would take Thompson through until the age 32, and could ultimately be his final rugby league contract.

It's understood that Wigan have shown interest in Thompson for much of the 2023 season as they look to boost their own squad heading into 2024.

Thompson's decision will likely come down to whether he wants to return to England, and the general consensus is that the answer will be yes, given he has at times struggled with being away from home.

Canterbury are believed to be out of the running for Thompson's signature with few roster spots left open and even less money on the table.