The NRL's match review committee have confirmed Jarome Luai has been slapped with a charge for making late contact with Jahrome Hughes.

The Grade 1 charge - for a tackle that was slammed by fans and appeared to be largely simultaneous with the kicking motion of the Melbourne Storm halfback - will see Luai escape with a fine and be free to line up for Game 3 of the State of Origin series if selected by NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler.

The charge is the second offence on Luai's record and will see him pay $1800 if he accepts an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he fights the judiciary and loses.

Luai's dangerous contact charge was one of four handed down from the match review committee across the two games on Friday evening, although all have resulted in fines.

Luai's Penrith teammate Izack Tago will pay $1500 with an early guilty plea, or $2000 if he loses in fighting a Grade 1 shoulder charge for a tackle also on Hughes in the lead-up to halftime in Melbourne's heavy loss to the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the earlier game also saw two charges.

New Zealand Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake was hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a shot on Cameron Murray in the first half that saw him controversially sent to the sin bin.

He avoids a suspension and, it being a first offence, will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea or $1500 if he fights and loses.

Hot-headed South Sydney back Taane Milne, who was a late promotion into the starting team, was also charged with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge against Warriors' half Luke Metcalf. It being his third and subsequent offence on a rolling 12-month record means he will pay $3000, or risk two matches suspended if he heads to the judiciary.

All four players will make their decision on whether to accept an early guilty plea or head to the judiciary by midday (AEST) on Sunday.