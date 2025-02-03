Lote Tuqiri knows a thing or two about switching codes, and the former Broncos and Wallabies star is convinced that Glen Vaihu and Floyd Aubrey have what it takes to make their mark in the NRL.

Both products of rugby union systems, the pair have been working under Tuqiri at Souths Logan Magpies in the Queensland Cup, and their transition to rugby league is gathering momentum.

Vaihu, who previously played for the Melbourne Rebels, caught the attention of the Broncos last season, earning a train-and-trial opportunity after a string of strong performances.

Aubrey, a former Queensland Reds prospect, has taken an even bigger leap of faith, walking away from professional rugby to chase an NRL dream without any guarantees.

“It takes a good mentality to do that; to go back to a semi-professional set-up and try to make your way up again,” Tuqiri said, speaking with SMH.

The former dual international is full of praise for their adaptability, work ethic and willingness to embrace the nuances of rugby league.

Vaihu, he believes, has the makings of a damaging centre, while Aubrey's skill set might be better suited to fullback rather than the wing.

Vaihu has already had a taste of what's required at NRL level, training with the Broncos over the summer before returning to Souths Logan, where his attitude has impressed both Tuqiri and head coach Karmichael Hunt.

“Glen's obviously played really well for us, and he's earned that train and trial, so they've had a good look at him up the top there,” Tuqiri said.

“When he's come back to us, he's had a great attitude, he trains hard. He's been in a professional system for a while.”

Aubrey, meanwhile, looms as a wildcard. The 22-year-old lit up Japanese rugby with a hat-trick before deciding to chase an NRL career, and Tuqiri sees him as a player who needs the ball in his hands rather than being stuck on the wing.

“Floydy is the same. Hopefully, he can put his hand up for some bigger honours. I'm hopeful for both of them to go really well in rugby league,” Tuqiri said.

With the Broncos juggling salary cap challenges and looking to secure their long-term backline, opportunities could open up for both Vaihu and Aubrey.

Souths Logan has already proven to be a strong development pathway for outside backs, with Tristan Sailor making his mark in the NRL before securing a Super League deal with St Helens.