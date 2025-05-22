Former England and long-time Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara has ended his tenure with the French-based club, effective immediately.

His departure comes following links to rival Super League club, the Leeds Rhinos, with a vacant coaching position expected to be available by the end of the year following Brad Arthur's impending exit.

McNamara has been a loyal servant to the Dragons for close to a decade, joining the club's ranks in 2017, before leading them to their first two major trophies, the Challenge Cup Final in 2018 and the League Leaders' Shield in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Great Britain international also guided Catalans to two Super League grand finals, falling at Old Trafford in 2021 and 2023.

While his tenure at the French club has been undeniably successful, the club's recent performances have been quite underwhelming.

Catalans dished up a disappointing campaign in 2024, falling short of the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Their 2025 season has been equally mediocre, currently sitting eighth on the Super League ladder, with five wins and six defeats.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Brad Arthur hoping to return to the NRL in the next couple of years, McNamara is pegged to move his talents over to Leeds, although there has been no official word as to whether or not this will come to fruition.

The Catalans Dragons will now be on the hunt for a new head coach, and with plenty of options on the horizon, including Sydney Roosters boss Trent Robinson, the 2023 grand finalists will be expected to announce their new acquisition soon.