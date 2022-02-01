The South Sydney Rabbitohs might have only been willing to offer Adam Reynolds a 12 month contract, but the star half plans to play on for a lot longer than that at his new home in Brisbane Broncos.

One of the biggest name recruits of the off-season, Reynolds was eventually signed to a mega three-year deal with the Broncos which will see him remain with the club until at least the end of 2024.

In a true tip of the hat to his professionalism and work ethic since arriving, coach Kevin Walters has decided Reynolds will captain his new team in his first season at Red Hill.

Reynolds described it as an added challenge, but was looking forward to the opportunity, and has now told The Daily Telegraph that while he is taking it one year at a time, he wants to play on beyond the end of 2024 with another contract extension at the Broncos.

“My goal is to push on for longer than three years at the Broncos,” Reynolds told the publication.

“I have to take things a year at a time, but I don’t see this as a short-term thing. I want to repay the Broncos for the faith they have shown in me at this stage of my career.

“Obviously I get niggling injuries every now and then, but if you get caught up listening to the haters and the people trying to bring you down and telling you that you are no good, you will only fall into a trap of being no good.

“Overall the body is feeling good. I’m 31, I’ve been in the NRL for a long time, but to be honest I believe I can sign another contract with the Broncos after this one.

“That’s my plan. I have two years after this season and I believe my body will hold up for the three years or I wouldn’t have signed for that long.”

Reynolds, who is 31 currently, will be 34 by the time his current deal ends, and turns 35 during the 2025 season should be play on for that long.

He made his debut back in 2012 and has played 231 NRL games, while also representing New South Wales on five occasions.