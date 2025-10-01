Rebel rugby league R360 is set to take off in 2026, with Parramatta Eels star Zac Lomax reportedly expected to take part in it.

After NRL360 host Braith Anasta revealed the NSW Blues' winger's intention to quit the NRL in favour of the rival rugby competition, the media went into a frenzy.

Lomax was soon asked about the exit rumours at the 2025 Dally M Awards, to which he shrugged off any R360 links.

"I mean, I'm contracted at the Eels for another three years," he told reporters.

"I've loved my time there and I'm loving every second of it."

When asked if he wanted to say anything about the breakaway R360 competition, he replied, "Nah, not at all," seemingly uninterested in fanning the flames any further.

While Lomax batted away any connections his name may have with R360, Anasta revealed on BTFU's Podcast that he believes Lomax has “played his last game” for the Eels, despite only finishing up the first year of a multi-season deal with the club.

R360 is set to kick off in a year from now, with a set date of October 2, 2026.