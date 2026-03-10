Former Parramatta Eels, St George Illawarra Dragons and New South Wales outside back Zac Lomax has doubled down on his view that rugby union is bigger globally than rugby league, but refused to shut the door on an NRL return.

Lomax signed with the Western Force on a two-year deal on Monday, with the outside back confirming he will have a contract until the time he is legally allowed to return to the NRL in 2028.

That comes after the Eels took a year off their release term for the outside back, who was let go by the blue and gold at the end of 2025 with Rugby 360 the likely outcome.

When that competition was postponed - also until 2028 - the outside back was in talks with the Storm, but the issue ended up in the Supreme Court, with Parramatta holding firm on their release term for Lomax.

In the end, a settlement was reached, and Lomax won't be able to play NRL until 2028.

His signing with the Western Force brings to an end that chapter, but the star admitted a return to the NRL is on the cards at some point in his future.

“This is obviously my future, but I will never rule out what is to be later on down the track,” he said.

“For me, it's... I want to be the best rugby union player that I can. I've already said that I'm super grateful for everything that rugby league has given me.

“Rugby league's given me the chance to be where we are today, and I'm super thankful for that, and they know that.

“And to my previous clubs, I'm super grateful, but for me, it's all about the future, and I've been able to make a decision obviously there's been a whole heap of speculation, but I'm truly confident in my decision and one that I just can't wait to rip into.”

Lomax revealed he holds no resentment towards the NRL or the Eels, and thanked his previous clubs for allowing him to play rugby league at the highest level, but admitted chasing a Wallabies jersey is now his highest priority.

Australia will host the Rugby World Cup - commonly thought of as the third biggest in the world behind football and cricket - in 2027.

“That's your highest honour,” he explained.

“For me, a home World Cup is massive, but for me to be able to even put myself in that conversation, that starts the minute I walk in the doors at the Western Force.

“I can't wait to do that ad I've got all the faith in the world that they're going to help me to be able to be the best player and person that I can.

“I'm really looking forward to everything they're about. But yeah, that absolutely motivates me and hopefully one day to be a dual-international, (that is) something I would absolutely be proud of.”

Lomax revealed he played rugby union growing up and will likely be in the backs as he returns to the sport with the Super Rugby competition at the Western Force, which is already underway.

It's unclear when Lomax will make his first appearance for the club, but they play the New Zealand based Hurricanes and Chiefs on March 13 and March 28 respectively, before clashing with the Queensland Reds on April 4 in their next three games.

The winger, who has come under plenty of controversy and was at one point set to be subject to the ARLC's ten-year ban for entertaining R360, revealed he made every decision on the path to leaving the NRL, and has no regrets.

“At the end of the day it is me that has made the decisions, it's me that has the consequences, no one else,” Lomax said.

“At the end of the day, it's my decisions and they are the ones that I have made. But it's one that I stick by and for me it was initially to go and play rugby union.

“So I have been in constant communication with the team here, and here we are.”