Veteran winger David Nofoaluma has declared he has full intentions of finishing his current contract at the Wests Tigers after his loan period with the Melbourne Storm comes to an end.

The Storm used their final roster spot for the 2022 season on bringing Nofoaluma to the club on loan over the weekend, with the club desperately battling a backline injury crisis.

All of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Reimis Smith and George Jennings are out for the remainder of the year, while Nick Meaney has joined them on the sidelines after sustaining a shoulder injury against the New Zealand Warriors in a losing streak breaking victory for the Storm in Auckland on Friday.

Just hours after the game, Nofoaluma was confirmed as the club's latest player.

He has been out of favour at the Tigers, having struggled to play consistent first-grade this season, although hampered by illness and injury for the most part.

Despite playing limited games at the NRL's perennial strugglers, Nofoaluma told the media upon his arrival in Melbourne that he was going to be returning to the Tigers next year and would honour the remainder of his contract.

"I've only been here for three days and we will see how it goes, but it is a loan deal and I have a contract back in Sydney for the next two years," Nofoaluma said at a media opportunity.

"That's how this deal works and I'm sure I'm going to honour that."

He has been named to start on the wing for the Storm this weekend, being parachuted straight into Craig Bellamy's struggling side, although it's yet to be seen how the potential return of Queensland Origin winger Xavier Coates will shake up Melbourne's backline after he was named amongst the reserves as he closes on a return from injury.

The Storm play the Titans on Friday evening at 6pm (AEST) in Melbourne.