Tonga vs Samoa – Round 3, 2026

The Tonga face Samoa in Round 3 of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup. Follow the live score, team lists and match updates from CommBank Stadium.



Previous 5 Games

Tonga DATE OPP RESULT 23/10/26 Lebanon W 36 - 0 17/10/26 England W 12 - 30 7/11/22 Samoa L 18 - 20 31/10/22 Cook Islands W 92 - 10 25/10/22 Wales W 32 - 6