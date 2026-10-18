MATCH CENTRE
MATCH CENTRE
ROUND 3, 2026
TONGA
V
SAMOA
55:17
14
H2
8
CommBank Stadium
2026-11-01T09:05:00Z
Preview
Tonga vs Samoa – Round 3, 2026
The Tonga face Samoa in Round 3 of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup. Follow the live score, team lists and match updates from CommBank Stadium.
Previous 5 Games
Tonga
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|23/10/26
|Lebanon
|W 36 - 0
|17/10/26
|England
|W 12 - 30
|7/11/22
|Samoa
|L 18 - 20
|31/10/22
|Cook Islands
|W 92 - 10
|25/10/22
|Wales
|W 32 - 6
Samoa
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|24/10/26
|Papua New Guinea
|W 6 - 64
|16/10/26
|France
|W 78 - 4
|20/11/22
|Australia
|L 30 - 10
|13/11/22
|England
|W 26 - 27
|7/11/22
|Tonga
|W 18 - 20
Match Summary
Tonga
Samoa
|2
|TRIES
|2
R. Toia 26'
J. Fifita 45'
B. To'o 37'
B. To'o 50'
|2/2
|CONVERSIONS
|0/2
I. Katoa 27'
I. Katoa 47'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
I. Katoa 35'
Team Stats
Tonga
Samoa
All Runs
MATCH
117
130
168
2026 AVG.
336
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
196.5
2026 AVG.
393
2026 TOTAL
All Run Metres
MATCH
1172
1143
1685
2026 AVG.
3370
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
2070.5
2026 AVG.
4141
2026 TOTAL
Line Breaks
MATCH
4
2
6.5
2026 AVG.
13
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
14
2026 AVG.
28
2026 TOTAL
Offloads
MATCH
7
6
8
2026 AVG.
16
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
18.5
2026 AVG.
37
2026 TOTAL
Kick Metres
MATCH
432
368
550.5
2026 AVG.
1101
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
270
2026 AVG.
540
2026 TOTAL
Forty Twenty Kicks
MATCH
0
0
0
2026 AVG.
0
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
0
2026 AVG.
0
2026 TOTAL
Tackles Made
MATCH
231
227
284
2026 AVG.
568
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
177.5
2026 AVG.
355
2026 TOTAL
Missed Tackles
MATCH
31
21
23
2026 AVG.
46
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
20
2026 AVG.
40
2026 TOTAL
Penalties
MATCH
2
2
6.5
2026 AVG.
13
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
5.5
2026 AVG.
11
2026 TOTAL
Errors
MATCH
14
10
13
2026 AVG.
26
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
11
2026 AVG.
22
2026 TOTAL
Player Stats
Points
Match Total8AVG. 4.0
6AVG. 10.0
4AVG. 2.0
4AVG. 4.0
Tries
Match Total2AVG. 1.0
1AVG. 0.5
1AVG. 1.0
Try Assists
Match Total1AVG. 1.3
1AVG. 2.0
1AVG. 0.3
Linebreak Assists
Match Total1AVG. 0.7
1AVG. 0.7
1AVG. 1.0
1AVG. 0.3
Linebreaks
Match Total1AVG. 1.5
1AVG. 1.7
1AVG. 0.7
1AVG. 3.0
1AVG. 0.3
All Runs
Match Total17AVG. 17.0
15AVG. 9.0
12AVG. 14.3
11AVG. 13.7
11AVG. 12.0
All Run Metres
Match Total141AVG. 167.3
125AVG. 161.0
117AVG. 64.0
117AVG. 181.7
114AVG. 144.0
Post Contact Metres
Match Total53AVG. 67.0
50AVG. 65.0
42AVG. 33.7
38AVG. 42.3
35AVG. 56.3
Tackles Made
Match Total31AVG. 26.3
27AVG. 30.3
26AVG. 21.0
26AVG. 20.0
24AVG. 21.0
Ineffective Tackles
Match Total3AVG. 1.7
2AVG. 0.7
2AVG. 2.0
2AVG. 0.7
1AVG. 1.3
Missed Tackles
Match Total5AVG. 3.3
4AVG. 3.5
3AVG. 1.5
3AVG. 3.0
3AVG. 1.3
Tackle Breaks
Match Total7AVG. 5.3
5AVG. 3.0
4AVG. 8.0
3AVG. 4.5
3AVG. 1.0
Offloads
Match Total2AVG. 1.7
2AVG. 1.3
1AVG. 1.0
1AVG. 1.0
1AVG. 0.3
Penalties
Match Total1AVG. 0.7
1AVG. 1.0
1AVG. 1.3
1AVG. 0.5
Errors
Match Total5AVG. 2.3
3AVG. 2.3
2AVG. 1.0
2AVG. 1.3
2AVG. 1.0
Team Lists
Tonga
Samoa
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange