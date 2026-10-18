MATCH CENTRE
MATCH CENTRE
ROUND 3, 2026

TONGA

V

SAMOA

55:17
14
H2
8
CommBank Stadium
 #RLWC2026
2026-11-01T09:05:00Z

Preview

Tonga vs Samoa – Round 3, 2026

The Tonga face Samoa in Round 3 of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup. Follow the live score, team lists and match updates from CommBank Stadium.

Previous 5 Games

Tonga

DATE OPP RESULT
23/10/26LebanonW 36 - 0
17/10/26EnglandW 12 - 30
7/11/22SamoaL 18 - 20
31/10/22Cook IslandsW 92 - 10
25/10/22WalesW 32 - 6

Samoa

DATE OPP RESULT
24/10/26Papua New GuineaW 6 - 64
16/10/26FranceW 78 - 4
20/11/22AustraliaL 30 - 10
13/11/22EnglandW 26 - 27
7/11/22TongaW 18 - 20
 

Match Summary

Tonga

Samoa

2TRIES2
Robert Toia 26'
R. Toia 26'
Jojo Fifita 45'
J. Fifita 45'
 
Brian To'o 37'
B. To'o 37'
Brian To'o 50'
B. To'o 50'
2/2CONVERSIONS0/2
Isaiya Katoa 27'
I. Katoa 27'
Isaiya Katoa 47'
I. Katoa 47'
  
1/1PENALTY GOALS0/0
Isaiya Katoa 35'
I. Katoa 35'
  
 

Team Stats

Tonga

Samoa

All Runs
MATCH
117
130
168
2026 AVG.
336
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
196.5
2026 AVG.
393
2026 TOTAL
All Run Metres
MATCH
1172
1143
1685
2026 AVG.
3370
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
2070.5
2026 AVG.
4141
2026 TOTAL
Line Breaks
MATCH
4
2
6.5
2026 AVG.
13
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
14
2026 AVG.
28
2026 TOTAL
Offloads
MATCH
7
6
8
2026 AVG.
16
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
18.5
2026 AVG.
37
2026 TOTAL
Kick Metres
MATCH
432
368
550.5
2026 AVG.
1101
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
270
2026 AVG.
540
2026 TOTAL
Forty Twenty Kicks
MATCH
0
0
0
2026 AVG.
0
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
0
2026 AVG.
0
2026 TOTAL
Tackles Made
MATCH
231
227
284
2026 AVG.
568
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
177.5
2026 AVG.
355
2026 TOTAL
Missed Tackles
MATCH
31
21
23
2026 AVG.
46
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
20
2026 AVG.
40
2026 TOTAL
Penalties
MATCH
2
2
6.5
2026 AVG.
13
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
5.5
2026 AVG.
11
2026 TOTAL
Errors
MATCH
14
10
13
2026 AVG.
26
2026 TOTAL
2026 AVG.
2026 TOTAL
11
2026 AVG.
22
2026 TOTAL

Player Stats

Points
Brian
To'oWing
Match Total8AVG. 4.0
Isaiya KatoaHalfback
6AVG. 10.0
Robert ToiaCentre
4AVG. 2.0
Jojo FifitaWing
4AVG. 4.0
Tries
Brian
To'oWing
Match Total2AVG. 1.0
Robert ToiaCentre
1AVG. 0.5
Jojo FifitaWing
1AVG. 1.0
Try Assists
Tuimoala
LoloheaFive-Eighth
Match Total1AVG. 1.3
C. Harris-TavitaFive-Eighth
1AVG. 2.0
Stephen CrichtonCentre
1AVG. 0.3
Linebreak Assists
Tuimoala
LoloheaFive-Eighth
Match Total1AVG. 0.7
Haumole Olakau'atuSecond-Row
1AVG. 0.7
C. Harris-TavitaFive-Eighth
1AVG. 1.0
Connelly LemueluSecond-Row
1AVG. 0.3
Linebreaks
Robert
ToiaCentre
Match Total1AVG. 1.5
Jojo FifitaWing
1AVG. 1.7
Brian To'oWing
1AVG. 0.7
Sua Fa'alogoWing
1AVG. 3.0
D. Watene-ZelezniakWing
1AVG. 0.3
All Runs
Brian
To'oWing
Match Total17AVG. 17.0
D. Watene-ZelezniakWing
15AVG. 9.0
Jojo FifitaWing
12AVG. 14.3
Izack TagoCentre
11AVG. 13.7
Jermaine McEwenSecond-Row
11AVG. 12.0
All Run Metres
Brian
To'oWing
Match Total141AVG. 167.3
Jojo FifitaWing
125AVG. 161.0
D. Watene-ZelezniakWing
117AVG. 64.0
Sua Fa'alogoWing
117AVG. 181.7
Robert ToiaCentre
114AVG. 144.0
Post Contact Metres
Brian
To'oWing
Match Total53AVG. 67.0
Jojo FifitaWing
50AVG. 65.0
Izack TagoCentre
42AVG. 33.7
Stefano UtoikamanuInterchange
38AVG. 42.3
Jason TaumaloloProp
35AVG. 56.3
Tackles Made
Siua
WongSecond-Row
Match Total31AVG. 26.3
Salesi FoketiHooker
27AVG. 30.3
Francis ManuleleuaLock
26AVG. 21.0
Connelly LemueluSecond-Row
26AVG. 20.0
Jermaine McEwenSecond-Row
24AVG. 21.0
Ineffective Tackles
Jojo
FifitaWing
Match Total3AVG. 1.7
Sua Fa'alogoWing
2AVG. 0.7
Tuimoala LoloheaFive-Eighth
2AVG. 2.0
Connelly LemueluSecond-Row
2AVG. 0.7
Benaiah IoeluInterchange
1AVG. 1.3
Missed Tackles
Izack
TagoCentre
Match Total5AVG. 3.3
Isaiya KatoaHalfback
4AVG. 3.5
Robert ToiaCentre
3AVG. 1.5
Jason TaumaloloProp
3AVG. 3.0
Salesi FoketiHooker
3AVG. 1.3
Tackle Breaks
Sua
Fa'alogoWing
Match Total7AVG. 5.3
Tuimoala LoloheaFive-Eighth
5AVG. 3.0
Spencer LeniuInterchange
4AVG. 8.0
Robert ToiaCentre
3AVG. 4.5
D. Watene-ZelezniakWing
3AVG. 1.0
Offloads
Junior
PauloProp
Match Total2AVG. 1.7
Stephen CrichtonCentre
2AVG. 1.3
Jarome LuaiHalfback
1AVG. 1.0
Jason TaumaloloProp
1AVG. 1.0
D. Watene-ZelezniakWing
1AVG. 0.3
Penalties
Junior
PauloProp
Match Total1AVG. 0.7
Tyson FrizellLock
1AVG. 1.0
Jermaine McEwenSecond-Row
1AVG. 1.3
Demitric VaimaugaInterchange
1AVG. 0.5
Errors
Dallin
Watene-ZelezniakWing
Match Total5AVG. 2.3
Jojo FifitaWing
3AVG. 2.3
H. Tabuai-FidowFullback
2AVG. 1.0
C. Harris-TavitaFive-Eighth
2AVG. 1.3
Connelly LemueluSecond-Row
2AVG. 1.0

Team Lists

Tonga

Samoa

1Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate
2D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
4Robert ToiaRobert Toia
5Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita
6Tuimoala LoloheaTuimoala Lolohea
7Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
8Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9Salesi FoketiSalesi Foketi
10Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
11Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12Siua WongSiua Wong
13Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
 INTERCHANGE
14Soni LukeSoni Luke
15Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
16Demitric VaimaugaDemitric Vaimauga
17Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
18Leka HalasimaLeka Halasima
19Latu FainuLatu Fainu
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow1
Brian To'oBrian To'o2
Izack TagoIzack Tago3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton4
Sua Fa'alogoSua Fa'alogo5
C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita6
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai7
Francis MoloFrancis Molo8
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga14
Junior PauloJunior Paulo10
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu11
Jermaine McEwenJermaine McEwen12
Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua13
 INTERCHANGE
Benaiah IoeluBenaiah Ioelu9
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu15
Shawn BloreShawn Blore16
Ata MariotaAta Mariota17
Clayton FaulaloClayton Faulalo18
Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman19