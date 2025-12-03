Released at the end of October, former Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has opened up on his future, shutting down any chance of returning to the NRL field for the 2026 season and possibly for the next five years.

Heavily linked to the rebel rugby union competition known as R360 before it was delayed for another two years, Papenhuyzen's immediate future has been under a cloud over whether or not he would potentially return to rugby league after being granted a release.

Welcomed to return to the NRL field by ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys, the rumour mill has been humming that he could potentially find himself donning another team's jersey for the 2026 season - something he has now confirmed won't be happening.

“I want to do something a bit different and throw myself into something I'm a bit uncomfortable with, and see if I enjoy that,” Papenhuyzen said via The Herald Sun at the Pro-Am of the Australian Open at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

“Life's only short. If I'm my 80-year-old self right looking back right now, what's something I would regret not doing? It's probably taking a chance and not doing something else. That's been the decision making process.

“Once (the R360 postponement) came out, everyone said, ‘what are you going to do now?' The plan was to have a year off and try a few different things. The plan doesn't change for me, maybe more for (Zac) Lomax.”

Confirming that he won't return to the NRL field for 2026, the former Storm star fullback admitted that he can't see himself lacing up the boots for at least another three to five years.

“Right now, no. I'd love to play touch footy in Sydney or Melbourne and have that social side of it back. But not anything too professionally," he added.

“When you look within, once you understand yourself you understand what you want to do. For me at this time of my life, it's not footy. It's something else.

"It gets a bit repetitive. I feel like I'm at a point where I've really progressed as a human and athletically, but there are more things I want to achieve in life. I want to have a punt at that now.”