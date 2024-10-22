Australian Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has addressed the potential for expanding international rugby league to new audiences in regions such as America, Africa, and Asia.

Meninga believes that the talent within the Kangaroos squad deserves global recognition, which could lead to more players participating in rugby league worldwide.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Meninga advocated for an approach similar to that of the major American sports leagues, including the NBA, NFL, and MLB, which have all successfully staged games internationally.

The NRL's upcoming Las Vegas venture at the beginning of the 2025 season is anticipated to be a considerable success, building on the success of the 2024 season opener.

“We should take international rugby league to other nations like America and Asia," Mengina told Fox Sports.

"We should revisit South Africa, where the game once thrived. They understand rugby union, but I believe rugby league could gain traction there.

“Let's promote and showcase our game—and the passion it carries—to other countries. There's a substantial Pacific Islander community in America, particularly in Utah and California.”

Meninga believes that talented athletes from countries like the United States could find their way into the NRL if rugby league expands its global presence.

However, for now, his primary focus is on the Kangaroos' Pacific Championships campaign and any adjustments he may make to the team for their upcoming match against New Zealand

“We want to win the Pacific Championships, so we'll be making some decisions in the next few days regarding our strategy for the final,” Meninga stated.

“In our last match against Tonga , we fielded a new team with eight debutants.”