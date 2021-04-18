Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell has been handed a four-week ban after attracting three charges during his side’s thrilling win over Wests on Saturday.

Mitchell has been hit with a grade two dangerous contact charge on Tigers star David Nofoaluma, which will see him sidelined for a month, while also being handed with two contrary conduct offences that will accumulate fines for the fullback.

What suspension will/should Latrell Mitchell get for this shot on Nofoaluma? It's late, High and he is looking at Nofo with a raise arm until the point of contact of elbow to the head. #nrl #NRLSouthsTigers #showyourstripes #GoRabbitohs pic.twitter.com/BxSjEK8s0i — Rien "Oldpanther" Dempsey (@Oldpanther1) April 18, 2021

Should Mitchell opt for an early guilty plea, his suspension will be reduced to three weeks.

The Rabbitohs are set to face Gold Coast, Canberra and Melbourne in the next three weeks, with Cronulla their opponent in Round 10.

Meanwhile, Titans recruit Tino Fa’asuamaleaui is facing a fortnight on the sidelines after being charged with a shoulder charge offence in his side’s 36-0 loss to Manly.

An early guilty plea will keep the Gold Coast forward’s ban at two weeks and will need to successfully appeal the suspension to have it reduced.

Wests forward Zane Musgrove has escaped a ban and will be handed a fine for his hight tackle charge during his side’s loss to South Sydney.