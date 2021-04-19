Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell will appeal the four-week ban that was handed down by the NRL Judiciary following his side’s thrilling win over Wests on Saturday.

Mitchell has been hit with a grade two dangerous contact charge on Tigers star David Nofoaluma, which will see him sidelined for a month, while also being handed with two contrary conduct offences that will accumulate fines for the fullback.

The Rabbitohs star will be able to have his ban reduced to just one week if he is successful in downgrading the suspension, carrying over five points in doing so.

If Mitchell is unsuccessful, he will miss the next four games, where the Rabbitohs are set to face Gold Coast, Canberra, Melbourne and Cronulla.

What suspension will/should Latrell Mitchell get for this shot on Nofoaluma? It's late, High and he is looking at Nofo with a raise arm until the point of contact of elbow to the head. #nrl #NRLSouthsTigers #showyourstripes #GoRabbitohs pic.twitter.com/BxSjEK8s0i — Rien "Oldpanther" Dempsey (@Oldpanther1) April 18, 2021

SEE ALSO: Will Chambers joins Sydney club

Meanwhile, Titans recruit Tino Fa’asuamaleaui will miss the next fortnight after being charged with a shoulder charge offence in his side’s 36-0 loss to Manly.

Having taken an early guilty plea, the Gold Coast forward’s ban remains at two weeks.

Wests forward Zane Musgrove has escaped a ban and will be handed a $1,350 fine for his hight tackle charge during his side’s loss to South Sydney.