The promotional slogan on the billboard outside Storm headquarters at AAMI Park, ahead of Friday night's Round 3 clash against Brisbane, reads, 'There's nothing like this rivalry'.\n\nSince Melbourne entered the NRL in 1998, the two clubs have met 60 times, with the Storm owning a 43-16 record (with one draw). \n\nThey have only lost on their home turf to Brisbane on three occasions from 16 matches and once owned a 14-match win-streak. That would indicate it's a one-sided rivalry, however, the Broncos have come out on top in the past two meetings, including last year's NRL Grand Final, which they won 26-22. \n\nSpeaking to the media on Tuesday, Storm skipper Harry Grant said coach Craig Bellamy won't be using the grand final heartache as motivation, admitting Friday night is "just another game".\n\n"We've definitely moved on (from the grand final). Last year is in the past. The Broncos got the win, last year. We've got a clean slate and it's a new opportunity, a new year, and a new squad, so that's the mindset of the playing group, the club, and hopefully everyone involved," Grant said.\n\n"I think it's just another game. You look at their team, it's different. You look at our team, it's different.\n\n"It's a clean slate, it's a new season, a new year.\n\n"It's early in the season, it's Round 3, no team is polished. You've just got to keep building your footy and chasing you best footy."\n\nBroncos fullback Reece Walsh ran riot in the the 2025 grand final, as Brisbane overturned a 22-12 half-time deficit. The gun No.1 scored a try, handed out three try assists, ran for 176 metres and broke 14 tackles in one of the best performances of his career.\n\nGrant claims the Storm will do their homework on the reigning Clive Churchill Medal winner.\n\n"Yeah, there's plenty of work behind the scenes that goes into Walsh," Grant remarked. "There's certain players... every week, we have that drilled into us from the coaching staff and they do a really good job, they put a lot of time and effort into highlighting teams' strengths and weaknesses, and bringing that to the front of our minds.\n\n"It's no different to every other week, there's always certain players that are going to influence the game more and he's certainly one of them."\n\nMelbourne is on top of the NRL table, having started with two wins from as many starts. They hammered the Eels 52-4 at AAMI Park in Round 1, before overcoming the Dragons 46-20 at WIN Stadium on Saturday.