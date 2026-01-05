The St George Illawarra Dragons have officially confirmed one of the biggest recruitment coups in recent club history, securing Keaon Koloamatangi on a long-term deal through to the end of the 2031 season.

As first reported by Zero Tackle in December, the Dragons have beaten out significant rival interest to land the Rabbitohs enforcer, with the club now locking in the 27-year-old on a five-year agreement from 2027 onwards in what shapes as a cornerstone signing of their rebuild.

A destructive middle forward with representative credentials across the NSW Blues, Tonga and the Kangaroos, Koloamatangi arrives as a genuine statement of intent from the Red V, not just in terms of talent, but leadership, standards and long-term direction.

"I'm excited to be joining the Dragons," Koloamatangi said in the club's announcement.

"The club's ambition really impressed me.

"I've been watching the squad they're building and the young forwards coming through, and I want to be part of driving that next era."

While he acknowledges his love for his current club, the Rabbitohs, he admitted the Dragons were simply too alluring to turn down.

"I've loved my time at Souths, but I'm looking forward to bringing my experience, my standards and everything I've got to the Red V," he said.

Dragons CEO Tim Watsford described the signing as a transformative moment for the club, highlighting the deliberate strategy behind targeting an elite forward entering his prime.

"This is a transformative moment for our club and our future," Watsford said.

"Keaon is one of the premier forwards in the NRL and a proven leader.

"He drives standards every single day, and the fact he chose to commit to the Dragons long-term says a lot about where we're heading."

Head coach Shane Flanagan echoed those sentiments, identifying Koloamatangi as a crucial piece in shaping the Dragons' forward pack moving forward.

"We've always wanted to bring elite representative players to the Dragons, and Keaon is exactly the type of team member we've been searching for," Flanagan said.

"Pairing him with the young pack we have coming through is something our members and fans will really relish."

Koloamatangi will join the club ahead of the 2027 pre-season, arriving not just as a marquee forward, but as a leader expected to set the tone for the next generation of Dragons forwards.