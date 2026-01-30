The Newcastle Knights can breathe a sigh of relief ahead of their Round 1 matchup against the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Daily Telegraph reports that marquee signing Dylan Brown has been cleared to make his club debut in Las Vegas after his US visa application was successfully approved.

The Knights had been anxiously awaiting confirmation on Brown's availability for the season-opening clash against the Cowboys, with the New Zealand international required to meet with the US consulate earlier this week to finalise his travel clearance.

Brown, who pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual touching without consent in 2023 and was handed an 18-month community corrections order, has now been given approval to enter the United States alongside the rest of Newcastle's travelling squad.

While his off-field situation had raised concerns over his availability, the visa outcome ensures the Knights' biggest off-season recruit will be available for Round 1.

Knights coach Justin Holbrook confirmed Brown is a lock to start in the halves for the Vegas fixture.

“Dylan Brown will definitely be in the halves,” Holbrook told the Daily Telegraph.

“It just comes down to Sandon (Smith) and Fletcher Sharpe, those guys will battle it out for the other spot and we'll work it out after the trials.”

Brown will be rested for Newcastle's first pre-season hit-out against the Dragons on February 7, allowing Sandon Smith and Fletcher Sharpe extended time in the halves to press their claims.

“I'll play Sandon and Sharpie in the halves and give them plenty of game time,” Holbrook said.

“Sharpie will play a bit of fullback as well.”

The former Eels playmaker is expected to return for the Knights' final trial against the Bulldogs on February 14, where he will likely line up alongside Newcastle's preferred Round 1 halves partner.