The Newcastle Knights are reportedly set to receive a double boost for their Round 17 clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, with Bradman Best to return and Jayden Brailey to play his first game of the year.

Best was named on the reserves for last week's win over the Gold Coast Titans, and, despite being rated a chance of returning by coach Adam O'Brien on Thursday, was ultimately left out of the match.

The Knights would ultimately record one of their best victories of a season which has struggled to kick into gear, with Edrick Lee scoring five tries and Dominic Young three.

The wing duo running on countless tries and strong attacking display from centres Enari Tuala and Dane Gagai could yet make it a struggle for O'Brien to squeeze Best - who was thought of as an Origin candidate before his arm injury against the Brisbane Broncos - back into the side.

It's likely however that Tuala would be the one to make way for the star.

Brailey, on the other hand, has been undergoing a long-term recovery and is yet to make it onto the field this year.

O'Brien commented in his press conference on Thursday that the dummy half is back on the field, and now The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting he will return this weekend against South Sydney, with the clash to be played on Friday night without Origin player.

That doesn't overly impact the Knights, although Kalyn Ponga will miss out, while the Rabbitohs lose both Damien Cook and Cameron Murray, with Latrell Mitchell to play after pulling himself out of the Origin decider in Brisbane on July 13.

Brailey's return will come amid questions over what role Chris Randall will play for the men from the Hunter.

It's tipped he will continue to start for the interim as Brailey returns via the bench for the first couple of weeks, beoflre potentially retaining a spot on the pine for the remainder of the season once Brailey - who is an established dummy half - moves back into the starting side on the push to the finals.

The Knights currently sit in 12th place on the competition table with 5 wins from 15 games, and would likely have to win 7 of their last 9 to be in with a shot of playing finals football.