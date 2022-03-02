Newcastle have confirmed the re-signing of veteran flyer Edrick Lee for the 2022 season, while emerging front-rower Leo Thompson has been added to the club's Top 30 squad.

Lee remained unsigned for the season ahead after missing the entire 2021 campaign, having suffered ongoing issues after sustaining a foot injury on the eve of Round 1 last year.

The 29-year-old has now had his place in Adam O'Brien's squad reinstated for the season ahead, signing a new one-year deal to continue his tenure with the Knights.

Lee has played 25 games for the Knights since joining from Cronulla ahead of the 2019 season, scoring 12 tries and earning an Origin debut with Queensland during his time in Newcastle.

O'Brien expressed his delight in announcing the re-signing of Lee's services for a further year.

“Eddie plays a significant role in our club, he is extremely popular both on and off the field,” O’Brien said, via the club's announcement.

“His impact is huge, bringing a lot of joy to all our lives and to our community.

“I have personally witnessed how gritty and determined he has been to get through the last couple of years, it’s a real credit to him.

“From a footy perspective we have missed his experience, try scoring and powerful carries from the back of the field. Eddie also gives us a great aerial target on the last play with his height and athleticism."

Lee has played 116 NRL matches for a return of 59 tries, first making his debut in 2012 with Canberra before stints with the Sharks and Knights.

Newcastle have also announced the promotion of exciting forward Leo Thompson to a senior contract for 2022.

Thompson ventured to the Knights from the Raiders in the off-season and will now contend for a starting place in O'Brien's forward pack.

The rugby union product signed a two-year deal with the Knights, having impressed across his time as a junior and with Canberra.

The Knights will begin their 2022 NRL campaign against the Roosters on Saturday, March 12.