Newcastle Knights' injury woes will continue with a fresh batch of players set to be sidelined after their loss against the Wests Tigers on Sunday.

Damaging second rower Dylan Lucas will be sidelined for a month, or maybe longer, with the Newcastle Herald reporting he has suffered a "severe throat injury" when he copped an elbow during the match.

It all but rules out Lucas for a State of Origin berth, who was playing superbly for the Knights and was a smokey for selection in the NSW Blues extended squad.

It is a rare injury, with only a few larynx injuries recorded at the NRL level.

Most notably, Andrew Fifita, who in 2021 fractured his larynx from a blow to the throat and was subsequently placed in an induced coma for treatment.

The NRL Physio has provided an outline for a recovery period for Lucas, where the injury can usually range anywhere between two and 12 weeks, with extra precaution necessary for dealing with the player's airway considerations.

Knights veteran Tyson Frizell is also set to miss this week's clash with the Sydney Roosters with a rib injury.

With injuries plaguing the start of their season, including Kalyn Ponga, Fletcher Sharpe and Dylan Brown missing games early in the season, the Knights sit at a respectable sixth on the ladder, with four wins and two losses.

Brown is expected to be named to return from an MCL injury sustained against Manly in Round 2, a timely boost after missing key personnel in Lucas and Frizell.

The Knights will travel to the Eastern Suburbs to face the Roosters at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.