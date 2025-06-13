Off the back of an impressive start to his NRL career that began in Round 11, Fletcher Hunt has earned himself a fresh contract extension that will keep him at the Newcastle Knights until the end of 2027.

Hunt's new deal will immediately elevate him to an NRL development contract for 2025 and 2026, and promote him to the club's Top 30 in season 2027.

Newcastle Knights Head of Recruitment Peter O'Sullivan was ecstatic to announce the new deal, saying Hunt has earned it through his strong work ethic and natural talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fletcher's hard work and competitive nature have earned the respect of his teammates and staff. This contract upgrade and extension is a fitting reward," O'Sullivan admitted.

“It is remarkable how quickly he has established himself in just one year in our system; this is quite unique for such a young player, especially coming from a small country area."

Predominantly playing wing for the Knights, Hunt can fill in a multitude of roles, depending on what his side needs. O'Sullivan touched on this, assuring his versatility works in his favour.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has great utility value; he can play anywhere in the backline and lock at a pinch if required, making him an ideal utility moving forward.

“We are thrilled with Fletcher's development and delighted he will be a Newcastle Knight for at least the next three seasons."