Newcastle Knights star centre Bradman Best will miss a month of action after suffering a groin injury against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday afternoon.\n\nThe barnstorming centre played just half the game before being unable to continue, with the Hunter-based outfit going on to record a 32-12 win.\n\nIt was their fourth win in five starts, with the Knights now sitting second on the premiership ladder in a major surprise.\n\nNewcastle released a short statement on Monday morning confirming Best has suffered a moderate groin strain, but should be back within four weeks.\n\n"The Newcastle Knights can provide an update on Bradman Best following Sunday's win over the Canberra Raiders," the Knights wrote on Best.\n\n"After scans this morning, Best was diagnosed with a moderate grade groin strain.\n\n"He is expected to spend up to four weeks on the sidelines as he completes his rehabilitation."\n\nCrucially, it means Best will be back fit and firing to push his case for a State of Origin call up, with incumbent centre Stephen Crichton to race the clock for Game 1 after suffering an AC joint injury.\n\nBest was replaced on Sunday by youngster Wilson De Courcey, but what happens in the coming weeks remains to be seen, with Justin Holbrook having a tricky selection call to make in the spine too.\n\nRELATED: Full Newcastle Knights' selection breakdown\n\nThe return of Dylan Brown could yet mean Fletcher Sharpe is looking for a way to contribute to the team, and Best's centre spot may be the best use in the interim.\n\nBest is likely to miss games against the Wests Tigers (away), Sydney Roosters (away), Penrith Panthers (home) and South Sydney Rabbitohs (home) before being a chance to return against the St George Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong during Round 10.