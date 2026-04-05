The Newcastle Knights are about to face the NRL's biggest selection question.\n\nThat was a statement that was entirely possible in the pre-season, but it felt like for the wrong reasons.\n\nToo many cooks in the kitchen, and a sense of uncertainty. That has been the general theme at the Knights in recent years, with Adam O'Brien holding a rotating door policy in the halves.\n\nJustin Holbrook taking over the club this year brought with him a sense of fresh air, and the signing of Dylan Brown from the Parramatta Eels, as well as Sandon Smith from the Sydney Roosters.\n\nSuddenly, it looks as if things were about to repeat. With no way to fullback for Fletcher Sharpe thanks to Kalyn Ponga being there, someone was going to miss out.\n\nSandon Smith started the year from the bench, then Sharpe injured himself and he played a blinder. Then Dylan Brown injured himself, and since then, Sharpe and Smith have had the halves under lockdown for the Knights.\n\nPonga being out too has seen Fletcher Hunt thrive at the back, proving exactly how good he is going to be down the track and maybe, just maybe, indicating why the Knights shouldn't be fighting with seven figures and then some to retain Ponga once his contract expires.\n\n\n\nWhat is clear is that Sharpe won't be needed at fullback, which means Holbrook is going to be back to square one when Dylan Brown returns, potentially as early as next week.\n\nThe Knights, given their form, don't need to rush Brown back - that's for certain.\n\nBut having the New Zealand international who you have made the highest-paid player in the game sit on the sidelines for a second longer than he has to is simply bad business.\n\nSo if Brown is fit, he will be back next weekend for a road trip to Campbelltown where the Knights clash with the Wests Tigers on Sunday afternoon.\n\nBut what on Earth do you do with the rest of the spine if you're Justin Holbrook?\n\nSandon Smith is clearly the best halfback in the team and needs to play seven, but you can't play Fletcher Sharpe from the bench. He is far too good for that.\n\nDylan Brown taking the six means you could shuffle Sharpe into the outside backs, but it's hard to find anyone there who deserves to be dropped there, either.\n\nIn Sunday's clash with the Raiders, both wingers Greg Marzhew and Dominic Young went over for doubles, with Marzhew running for 242 metres, and Young 194 metres.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396338"]\n\nHardly form that warrants either of them being usurped by Sharpe.\n\nDane Gagai in the centres had 147 metres and a pair of try assists in the game against Canberra, and while Bradman Best was the quietest of the back five after suffering an injury, and maybe if he is absent this whole situation works itself out.\n\nEven then, would you play Sharpe at centre?\n\nYou could potentially create room in the halves by sending Smith to hooker, but that lands you back at square one - with two five-eighths in the halves and Phoenix Crossland, who has played through a broken nose already this year for his team, looking in from the outside.\n\nThat means, and it's a good headache to have rather than a bad one for Holbrook given his side's unexpected form, that Sharpe may be the guy to make way.\n\nThat, given his incredibly high potential, is a sentence no one would have thought possible in the pre-season, but the rising star playing from the bench in the next couple of weeks might just be the reality.\n\n\n\nHolbrook certainly, at four and one, has less headaches than other coaches like Ricky Stuart or Shane Flanagan, but this one will keep him up at night in the coming week.\n\nThe NRL's biggest headache for the right reasons at a high-flying Knights.\n\nWho saw that one coming?