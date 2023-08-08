The Newcastle Knights have secured Enari Tuala and Dylan Lucas for the future, re-signing the duo before they ran off-contract at the end of the season.

Talented second-rower Dylan Lucas has re-signed with the club for an additional two seasons until the end of the 2025 season after joining the club back in 2019 after coming through the pathways system.

Initially joining on as a centre, Lucas made his NRL debut in Round 3 against the Dolphins this season coming off the interchange bench. Having been upgraded to the top 30 roster for the first time in his career, he would go on to play a further three games against the Broncos, Roosters and Panthers in consecutive weeks, taking one of the starting second-row positions.

The youngster would make two tackle busts, 159 tackles (93.4 per cent efficiency), 27 passes and 51 running metres per game (207 running metres in total) throughout his four NRL games for the Knights this season.

The other player to re-sign is outside back Enari Tuala. Unlike Lucas, Tuala has only been awarded a one-season extension that will see him there until the end of 2024.

While he has struggled to cement a spot in the team this season, only playing four games, he has shown his usefulness over the years and has 18 NRL games for the Cowboys (2017-19) and 70 for the Knights (2020-). This included being the club's leading try-scorer twice.

Newcastle Knights Director of Football Peter Parr spoke on the two signings and claimed he was excited to see what they can execute at the club.

“Dylan and Enari have been great contributors during their time at the club," Parr said.

“We are excited to have them extend their careers at the Knights.”