The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed the signing of young outside back Fletcher Myers, effective immediately.

The 21-year-old had been with the Newcastle Knights, but was granted a release from the remainder of his contract at the club to take up a deal which will see him based at the Rabbitohs until at least the end of the 2025 campaign.

Myers, a former New South Wales under-16 player, is originally out of the Manly Sea Eagles' system.

A centre and winger of enormous promise, he is yet to make his first-grade debut, but has played a grand total of 20 NSW Cup games, with the first 11 of those coming at the Sea Eagles - through their affiliate club at Blacktown - in 2023, before he made a switch to Newcastle mid-season.

He has played nine games for the Knights, scoring seven tries, but will now have an opportunity at the Rabbitohs to potentially push for higher honours.

The Rabbitohs' head of football Mark Ellison said Myers is motivated to succeed at the Rabbitohs.

“Fletcher is highly motivated to take the next step in his career and he has expressed his excitement to have the opportunity to push for that to happen at South Sydney,” Ellison said in a club statement confirming the signing.

“He is a big body with skills to match, he's a mature young man, and we're looking forward to having him don the red and green of the Rabbitohs this year and next.”

The Rabbitohs have had major injury worries in their outside backs at times this season, and with no guarantee over Campbell Graham's return, Myers will be a handy depth signing.

He links up with South Sydney immediately.