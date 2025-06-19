Well, that was certainly a game of football!

This State of Origin series needed last night's game, to say the very least. What a game it was too.

Let's not waste any time, because I feel a comment onslaught coming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below are 20 thoughts from an all time brilliant State of Origin, Game Two:

1. So much is made about the 8-0 penalty count at half time, but let's break down the penalties. Stefano Utoikamanu was caught standing in the line. 100% penalty. Zac Lomax elbowed a bloke in the head while in possession. 100% penalty. Payne Haas took an early nap on a QlDer. Again, penalty. Luai attacked the face. Penalty. Crichton with a high shot. Penalty! Not for a second do I believe QLD were perfect, but NSW were absolutely responsible for their half-time deficit, not the officials.

2. Laurie Daley has to drop his ego and ring either Terrell May or Keaon Koloamatangi to start in Game Three. Stefano Utoikamanu was awful last night and should never have been there. Daley has nailed the majority of his selections but whatever this personal beef with Terrell May is needs to be put aside for the good of his side, People here will rush to say Koloamatangi was injured, but only in a game he wouldn't have played if he were in the Origin side as he should have been. He played Hudson Young as a pure middle. Why didn't he pick a middle in Koloamatangi if that was the plan?

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Cameron Munster delivered, yet again, on the biggest stage. Running out as captain, he was arguably the best on ground. Undoubtedly QLD's best on ground. People will focus on NSW blowing opportunities, but Munster was absolutely magic, as captain, in a do-or-die Origin clash.

4. We all really should have known better. NSW entered as un-backable favourites. QLD were written off. Of course, the Maroons won. If only we had about 800 pre-warnings of the same thing happening in the past.