Michael Maguire has named his 19-man New Zealand squad for Saturday's World Cup semi-final against Australia at Elland Road in Leeds.

While the squad remains largely the same as the outfit that overcame a stubborn Fiji in the quarter-finals, Maguire has elected to make a couple of changes.

Scott Sorensen and Jeremy Marshall-King have been dropped from the reserves in lieu of Penrith premiership forward Moses Leota and try-scoring talent Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, although the squad has been named in alphabetical order.

Both Leota and Watene-Zelezniak have been unable to contribute to the World Cup campaign since the Kiwis faced Jamaica, with both being sidelined through injury.

Roosters' hardman and test football veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves remains left out of the squad since his appearance against Ireland.

He has missed three games this tournament due to suspension and is reportedly nursing a hamstring injury.

Maguire has also left Marata Niukore and Sebastian Kris out of his 19 - man squad.

New Zealand squad to play Australia (alphabetical order)

Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse Bromwich (c), Kenny Bromwich, Dylan Brown, James Fisher-Harris, Kieran Foran, Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Moses Leota, Isaac Liu, Joseph Manu, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora, Isaiah Papali'i, Jordan Rapana, Brandon Smith, Joseph Tapine, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Predicted New Zealand team to face Australia

1. Joseph Manu

2. Ronaldo Mulitalo

3. Peta Hiku

4. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

5. Jordan Rapana

6. Dylan Brown

7. Jahrome Hughes

8. Jesse Bromwich (c)

9. Brandon Smith

10. James Fisher-Harris

11. Kenneath Bromwich

12. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

13. Joseph Tapine

Interchange

11. Isaiah Papali'i

14. Kieran Foran

17. Briton Nikora

20. Isaac Liu

Reserves

15. Moses Leota

19. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak