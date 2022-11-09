AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Michael Maguire of the Kiwis celebrates with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves after winning the international Rugby League Test Match between the New Zealand Kiwis and the Australia Kangaroos at Mt Smart Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Michael Maguire has named his 19-man New Zealand squad for Saturday's World Cup semi-final against Australia at Elland Road in Leeds.

While the squad remains largely the same as the outfit that overcame a stubborn Fiji in the quarter-finals, Maguire has elected to make a couple of changes.

Scott Sorensen and Jeremy Marshall-King have been dropped from the reserves in lieu of Penrith premiership forward Moses Leota and try-scoring talent Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, although the squad has been named in alphabetical order.

Both Leota and Watene-Zelezniak have been unable to contribute to the World Cup campaign since the Kiwis faced Jamaica, with both being sidelined through injury.

Roosters' hardman and test football veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves remains left out of the squad since his appearance against Ireland.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Michael Maguire of the Kiwis celebrates with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves after winning the international Rugby League Test Match between the New Zealand Kiwis and the Australia Kangaroos at Mt Smart Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

He has missed three games this tournament due to suspension and is reportedly nursing a hamstring injury.

Maguire has also left Marata Niukore and Sebastian Kris out of his 19 - man squad.

New Zealand squad to play Australia (alphabetical order)

Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse Bromwich (c), Kenny Bromwich, Dylan Brown, James Fisher-Harris, Kieran Foran, Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Moses Leota, Isaac Liu, Joseph Manu, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora, Isaiah Papali'i, Jordan Rapana, Brandon Smith, Joseph Tapine, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Predicted New Zealand team to face Australia

1. Joseph Manu
2. Ronaldo Mulitalo
3. Peta Hiku
4. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
5. Jordan Rapana
6. Dylan Brown
7. Jahrome Hughes
8. Jesse Bromwich (c)
9. Brandon Smith
10. James Fisher-Harris
11. Kenneath Bromwich
12. Nelson Asofa-Solomona
13. Joseph Tapine

Interchange
11. Isaiah Papali'i
14. Kieran Foran
17. Briton Nikora
20. Isaac Liu

Reserves
15. Moses Leota
19. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak