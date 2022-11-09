Michael Maguire has named his 19-man New Zealand squad for Saturday's World Cup semi-final against Australia at Elland Road in Leeds.
While the squad remains largely the same as the outfit that overcame a stubborn Fiji in the quarter-finals, Maguire has elected to make a couple of changes.
Scott Sorensen and Jeremy Marshall-King have been dropped from the reserves in lieu of Penrith premiership forward Moses Leota and try-scoring talent Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, although the squad has been named in alphabetical order.
Both Leota and Watene-Zelezniak have been unable to contribute to the World Cup campaign since the Kiwis faced Jamaica, with both being sidelined through injury.
Roosters' hardman and test football veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves remains left out of the squad since his appearance against Ireland.
He has missed three games this tournament due to suspension and is reportedly nursing a hamstring injury.
Maguire has also left Marata Niukore and Sebastian Kris out of his 19 - man squad.
New Zealand squad to play Australia (alphabetical order)
Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse Bromwich (c), Kenny Bromwich, Dylan Brown, James Fisher-Harris, Kieran Foran, Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Moses Leota, Isaac Liu, Joseph Manu, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora, Isaiah Papali'i, Jordan Rapana, Brandon Smith, Joseph Tapine, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.
Predicted New Zealand team to face Australia
1. Joseph Manu
2. Ronaldo Mulitalo
3. Peta Hiku
4. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
5. Jordan Rapana
6. Dylan Brown
7. Jahrome Hughes
8. Jesse Bromwich (c)
9. Brandon Smith
10. James Fisher-Harris
11. Kenneath Bromwich
12. Nelson Asofa-Solomona
13. Joseph Tapine
Interchange
11. Isaiah Papali'i
14. Kieran Foran
17. Briton Nikora
20. Isaac Liu
Reserves
15. Moses Leota
19. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak