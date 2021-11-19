Parramatta skipper Clint Gutherson has ended speculation about his future after agreeing to terms on a three-year deal to remain with Brad Arthur's side.

News of the fresh agreement was made public following a Saturday morning report from The Daily Telegraph's Phil 'Buzz' Rothfield.

However, the Eels have since confirmed the agreement via an official statement which included the signature of approval from Parramatta's General Manager of Football Mark O’Neill.

“We are delighted for Clint and his partner Jesse to remain part of the Eels," O'Neill said.

Clint is a key leader of the club and the energy and commitment he brings to work every day is unparalleled. Additionally, his on-field performances week in and week out are always at a consistently high level.”

While the full terms of this deal are not yet known, the veteran journalist held the belief that the deal was worth in the vicinity of $2.3 million or $766,666 per season.

With Parramatta's salary cap squeeze long been seen as a speedhump towards re-signing their raft of out-of-contract stars, Gutherson's re-commitment to the CommBank Stadium side is a landmark move.

Although back and forth negotiations between Gutheron's manager, Sam Ayoub, and the Eels' Chairman, Sean McElduff, were said to have broken down as recently as Friday afternoon, Rothfield claimed that the kinks were ironed ahead of the weekend.

Gutherson's impending signature now allows the success-starved club to turn their attention to retaining Reed Mahoney and Junior Paulo who have been openly courted by rivals since November 1.