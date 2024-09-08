Viliame Kikau has been charged for dangerous contact over a shot on North Queensland Cowboys half Jake Clifford, but will be free to play in Week 1 of the finals providing he takes an early guilty plea.

Kikau's tackle - which came during the 13th minute of the Bulldogs' heavy defeat at the hands of the Cowboys on Saturday evening at Homebush - has been graded as a Grade 1 charge.

What that means is the Canterbury second-rower - who was given an early shower during the game by coach Cameron Ciraldo who is now in full preparation mode for his side ahead of Week 1 of the finals - will face a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea, but would risk a two-match ban by heading to the judiciary.

It's likely he will accept the fine to be able to play against the Manly Sea Eagles in an elimination final next weekend.

Kikau's was the only charge to come out of that game, with the NRL's match review committee handing out four other charges - all resulting in fines - from Saturday's game.

In the Canberra Raiders' thrilling comeback win over the St George Illawarra Dragons, both Raiders' edge forward Hudson Young and Dragons' middle forward Jack de Belin were hit with charges for a high shot and dangerous contact respectively.

Both players have been hit with Grade 1 charges and will face $1800 fines (second offence) with early guilty pleas, or risk $2500 by heading to the judiciary.

In the late game as the Gold Coast Titans fell to the Penrith Panthers, Kieran Foran was charged twice for a pair of careless high tackles on Sunia Turuva and Jarome Luai respectively.

He will, with a three-year incident free record, face $750 for each of the tackles, or $1000 if he heads to the judiciary and loses for either.

All players have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine their pleas.