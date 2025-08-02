The South Sydney Rabbitohs may be one of five clubs that don't have an NRLW team, but once they do enter the competition, they will build their squad around one player.

Set to enter the NRLW competition in the coming seasons, the Rabbitohs already have a rising playmaker in their ranks who has already featured on the international scene and was named in the 2025 Under-19s NSW Blues squad.

The club's reigning Tarsha Gale Cup Player of the Year, Kiara McGregor, is one of the best female prospects yet to play in the NRLW and is destined for a long future in the 13-man game with her strong kicking game and ability to control a game in the halfback jersey.

"It's pretty special being able to represent the Rabbitohs," McGregor told Zero Tackle.

"I've always been a Souths fan since young and probably looked up to Greg Inglis and Adam Reynolds. They're both amazing players, and I'm trying to be like them."

Only beginning her rugby league journey four years ago, she graduated from Endeavour Sports in 2024 and was recently named the Player of the Match in the Under-19s City vs Country clash after kicking the match-winning field goal.

Playing the Women's Premiership at the moment, she also represented Malta last year in the international arena against Lebanon.

"They're very important and they've all been by my side the whole time, just supporting me along the way," McGregor said on the influence of her family.

"My mum and dad do a lot for me and sacrifice a lot of time for me."

Fully focused on turning her dream into a reality, she admitted that it would be amazing to represent the Rabbitohs in the NRLW competition in the future years.

"It'd be pretty special to play. It's a dream to play in the NRL," she added.