New Zealand Warriors key forward Tohu Harris is reportedly under a fitness cloud which could leave him in doubt for the opening week of the finals series.

In what has been a chaotic week for injuries around the competition, Harris is the latest to have a cloud cast over his availability.

While the Warriors are yet to make an official comment on Harris, who has played in all 20 games to date this season, SENZ Radio's Sam Hewat is reporting the veteran forward will not play in Round 27, and that "strong fears" have been cast over his ability to line up in Week 1 of the finals.

BREAKING: Warriors captain Tohu Harris will not play this week against the Dolphins due to a back injury. More concerningly, there are strong fears he will not be ready for finals. Huge news for the @NZWarriors as they get set to make their first finals appearance since 2018 — Sam Hewat (@samhewat) August 27, 2023

The Warriors have already booked a double chance in the finals through an incredible season, with the club to play an away-from-home qualifying final in Week 1, before hosting a final in either Week 2 or 3 depending on their first result.

Harris has been a key to the Warriors' season, running for 136 metres per game and making almost 39 tackles per game.

His injury could see Dylan Walker start at lock this week, or Marata Niukore move into the middle with Jackson Ford starting on the edge.

The Warriors take on the Dolphins in Round 27, but with no ability to go any higher on the ladder, coach Andrew Webster may elect to make numerous changes to his side.

One of those other changes outside of Harris will be forced after Luke Metcalf injured his hamstring in Friday evening's home win over the St George Illawarra Dragons which secured the double chance.

That will likely bring Te Maire Martin back into the side for his first game in the halves since Round 6, although Dylan Walker and Ronald Volkman both shape as options for the Warriors.

Whichever way Webster goes he will likely stick to it when the finals get underway.