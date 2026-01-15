The Dolphins' push for a maiden finals appearance in 2026 is being driven by the rapid development and leadership of young halfback Isaiya Katoa, with senior teammates declaring the 21-year-old the heartbeat of the club.\nSpeaking on SEN, Dolphins forward Daniel Saifiti heaped praise on Katoa's professionalism, maturity and influence throughout the pre-season, describing him as one of the most impressive young players he's encountered.\n"I don't think I've ever been more impressed by a player or a person," Saifiti said.\n"He's only 21, and his maturity on and off the field is remarkable.\n"He carries himself so well."\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_219672" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 07: Daniel Saifiti of the Dolphins looks on during the round one NRL match between the Dolphins and South Sydney Rabbitohs at CommBank Stadium on March 07, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nKatoa enters 2026 off a breakout 2025 campaign where he established himself among the competition's elite halves, finishing with 23 try assists (third overall), 21 line-break assists (fourth), and more than 10,000 kick metres across the season.\nBeyond the numbers, Saifiti believes it's Katoa's standards away from the spotlight that have earned him the respect of the entire squad.\n"He doesn't drink, doesn't have any vices. He's such a good kid who was raised by a good family," Saifiti said.\n"Everything he says at training, he doesn't say unless he does it himself."\nDespite his age, Katoa has already emerged as a natural leader within the group, comfortably directing senior teammates and setting the tone on the training paddock.\n"He's a great leader, a great talker, and he's captaining players over 30… It doesn't feel awkward one bit," Saifiti added.\n"He deserves it, and we're all ready to follow his lead."