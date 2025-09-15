Australia coach Kevin Walters has confirmed that Brisbane Broncos fullback Reece Walsh is "right in the mix" to represent the Kangaroos and make his international debut at the end of the year for the 2025 Ashes Series.

Already a five-time representative for Queensland, Walsh has been destined for high honours since a young age, and the 23-year-old is still only at the beginning of his rugby league career.

Taking his game to a new level since moving to the Broncos in 2023, he is not only one of the most high-profile players off the field, but backs it up with his incredible skill and great attacking style of footy on the field.

Speaking with The Courier-Mail, Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters confirmed that "Reece is right in the mix" to be selected for Australia's squad for the 2025 Ashes Series against England at the end of the year.

This comes as a number of fullbacks have recently been ruled out for selection, including Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic.

“There's a lot of competition for spots, particularly in the fullback role, but Reece is putting himself in the frame with how he is playing that's for sure," Walters said.

“We've often seen over the years guys get onto Kangaroo tours from playing well in the finals and the grand final.

“Everyone in the finals series is being heavily looked at because as teams drop out, the more they can show us in the pressure of finals, that puts them in a better position to be selected.

“I'm looking at several of the fullbacks, and no-one is locked in by any means.

"There's still a lot of finals to get through and people are taking plenty of notice of what Reece is doing, which is good.

“He just has to be consistent and keep playing well and that usually leads to bigger and better things.”

Following the comments from Walters, Walsh confirmed that he wouldn't let the nation down if chosen to play against England.

Previously playing for the Junior Kangaroos at the start of his career, it is understood that he knocked back an approach to represent the New Zealand Kiwis in 2022 for the Rugby League World Cup (RLWC).

“It's probably not a goal that I set myself at the start of the year, but it's now definitely a goal of mine to wear that Australian jersey,” Walsh said.

“I've just got to keep worrying about my job here at the Broncos and playing good footy.

“All the representative stuff, that's at the end of the year and whatever direction ‘Kevvie' goes with, I'll support him and be really happy for him.

“First I want that ultimate goal and that's to win a premiership. Hopefully after that I can play for my country.”