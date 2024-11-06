The Kangaroos are preparing to take on Tonga in the Pacific Championship final, bracing for a fierce contest against Tonga's formidable forward pack.

With enforcers like Jason Taumalolo and Addin Fonua-Blake leading the charge, Tonga recently secured a thrilling 25-24 victory over reigning Pacific Cup champions New Zealand, showcasing their strength.

While Tonga boasts a powerful lineup, the Kangaroos are confident in their own size and resilience, particularly with Reuben Cotter anticipating a similar physical approach from their opponents.

Cotter emphasised the Kangaroos' belief in their ability to match Tonga's intensity in the forward battle.

“They've got some great players, obviously Jason and AFB as well. It's going to be a tough job this weekend,” Cotter told reporters during Kangaroos training on the Central Coast.

“You've got to give them credit; they've been playing great footy, and we expect nothing less this weekend.

"They're hard to tackle, big boys, and you have to throw everything at them.

"It will be a tough game, and I reckon it will be won through the middle, so there's going to be a big focus on our defence.”

Taumalolo has been pivotal in the side since he switched allegiances from the Kiwis to represent Tonga during the 2017 World Cup.

His decision helped propel Tonga to a stunning victory over New Zealand that year, and they have since enjoyed wins against Australia and Great Britain in 2019. This final marks their first appearance in a major tournament decider.

“It was a very bold move, but for those boys, representing their culture at this level is the highest honour.

"It's fantastic to see the success he's had in that jersey over the years and again in a final this weekend,” Cotter remarked.

Cotter also praised Tonga's forward pack, particularly Fonua-Blake, who had an outstanding season with the Warriors and is set to join the Sharks next year.

“He's had a big year; he's been playing great at the club level [for the Warriors] and has also performed well in the Pacific tournament. He's capping off a fantastic year."

The Kangaroos have had a strong campaign in the Pacific Championships, winning all their matches, including an 18-0 victory over Tonga in the first round at Suncorp Stadium.

Teammates Zac Lomax and Ben Hunt expressed excitement about the upcoming clash, acknowledging the vibrant atmosphere created by Tongan supporters.

“I can't wait; it's going to be packed out with Australian fans and Tongan fans as well,” Lomax said.

“They travel in numbers, and it's really cool to see the support they receive. They've done so well to get to where they are, and I'm really looking forward to it.”

Hunt, who has been the 18th man in Australia's wins against Tonga and New Zealand, anticipates an Origin-like atmosphere for the final.

“It will be a sea of red again. I think they're expecting a pretty big crowd, close to a sellout,” Hunt said.